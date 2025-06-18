"We got the tush push": Geno Auriemma responds with sarcasm as NCAA set to implement new college basketball rules during 2025-26 season 

UConn coach Geno Auriemma lost a host of talent to the WNBA via the draft just a few weeks after leading the Huskies to a national championship.

On Tuesday, Auriemma attended the Dallas Wings' 80-71 win over the Golden State Vakyries pitting former UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen against each other in the WNBA.

During the media availability portion of the "Geno For the Kids" charity golf tournament, Auriemma who has criticized the NCAA in the past, sarcastically addressed the new coach's challenge rule set to go into effect next season.

"You can challenge the calls now, so I don't know if you have to have a flag, instead of water bottles I'm gonna throw flags on the court," Auriemma said. "Yeah, we got the tush push, we kept that. I went to those meetings to make sure we pushed that through."

Trending

(from 6:15 mark onwards)

According to the new NCAA rules ahead of next season, coaches will be able to challenge officiating calls at any point of the game including goaltending, out-of-bound calls and whether secondary defenders are in the restricted arc.

Geno Auriemma optimistic about stars' performances

Geno Auriemma lost key UConn stars Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen to the WNBA and ahead of next season, he proclaimed his optimism about the level of the Huskies' next wave of stars.

During the same media availability, Auriemma also highlighted the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd and 2025 WBAC Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong's performances in training.

“I gotta tell you, I’ve never seen Azzi this aggressive, this engaged in wanting to do a lot, and that’s probably stood out more than anything else,” Auriemma said. “Her personality is such that she likes being in the background to somebody else, whoever that may be. She likes when there’s a lot of other good players on the team … but what happened in the Final Four I think may have changed her.

"I hope it has, anyway. She’s just more aggressive, more assertive, more ‘If I don’t like the way things are going, I want to take over. Between (Azzi) and Sarah, the two of them have had some great battles on the court. It’s been really fun to watch," he added.

After winning his 12th national championship in April, Geno Auriemma already declared his willingness to pursue more glory and rubbished claims about his impending retirement ahead of next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here