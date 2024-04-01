"We have literally a David against Goliath-type showdown": CBB analyst drops take on major DJ Burns vs. Zach Edey Final Four clash

Zach Edey and DJ Burns are set to fight it out this Saturday in the ultimate bid to the NCAA Tournament final. Purdue advanced to the Final Four after defeating Tennessee 72-66 and NC State clinched a 76-64 win over Duke on Sunday.

This clash between the two most hyped big men in this March Madness has created an endless buzz on social media. The analysts are chipping in to paint the picture of what to expect from them, as CBC Sports' Jon Rothstein said on Bracket Breakdown:

"Zack Edey takes so many front courts out of the lineup through the foul trouble. DJ Burns is somebody who could go at Zack Eddie. We have not seen that really in this NCAA tournament."

"We have literally a David against Goliath-type showdown. NC state, the ultimate Cinderella, even though I don't like to be called Cinderella," he added.

This will be the first Final Four appearance for the Boilermakers since 1980 and for the Wolfpacks since 1983.

NC State Coach Kevin Keatts spoke to his team post-game:

"We didn't come this far, we wanna win it all. So we're going to Phoenix and I don't know who we play, I don't care who we play ... and we gon' take care of business."

Purdue is also equally fired up to take home the title. In an interview before the Elite Eight game, Zach Edey said:

"This has been the tournament that we have been hyper-focused for all year. Obviously, we're not satisfied with making it to the Elite Eight. We wanna keep pushing.

“We know what we have on this roster, what we have in this team, and we know we can accomplish really big things."

Fans react to Zach Edey vs DJ Burns matchup

With all the anticipation around the game, social media has been churning out its take on it.

Some classic comparisons to popular culture:

The biggest running theme in all of this was the foul trouble that Zach Edey would bring on the NC State, specifically DJ Burns.

The Final Four games will be played at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. The Purdue vs NC State clash is scheduled to tip off at 6:09 p.m. EST and the UConn vs Alabama will be at 8:49 p.m. EST. The games will be broadcast live on TBS.

