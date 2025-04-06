"We may never get over this": Cooper Flagg's $191.23 billion-worth sponsor left in disbelief as Duke star pulls off gritty move vs Houston

Duke superstar Cooper Flagg is showcasing his prowess on the court. In the 2025 NCAA Tournament Final Four game against Houston on Saturday night, another big-name company joined the bandwagon.

In the first half, Flagg impressed with a gritty reverse layup off the outstretched arms of Ja'Vier Francis, which left telecommunications giant AT&T in awe of his one-of-a-kind talent.

The Dallas, Texas-based firm, whose market value is $191.23 billion (per WSJ), gave a six-word statement on Flagg's highlight-reel shot, which handed Duke a 30-19 lead.

"We may never get over this 🤯👏"

Cooper Flagg was also fouled by Francis on that play and made the subsequent free throw, giving Duke a 31-19 lead with 2:07 left in the first half. However, it may have caused a reverse effect on the game, as the Cougars rallied in the final minutes to cut the lead to six at the half.

Flagg finished the first half with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. The Blue Devils have another half to hold off the durable Houston Cougars, who have won two close games in March Madness this season.

Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme calls Cooper Flagg a "special" talent

Gonzaga legend and current Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme gave his flowers to newly crowned Wooden Award winner Cooper Flagg, calling him a special talent who could pose problems to NBA guards once he steps into the next stage of his career.

"He's special," said Timme, who helped Mark Few's Bulldogs to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2021-23.

"But obviously from the highlights and stuff and watching him do play ... he's the real deal, and he's gonna be a problem. So there's not much more I can say about him than that he's really freaking good."

Timme, who helped the Bulldogs secure a national championship ticket, signed a two-year deal with the Nets in late March as a reward for his excellent showing in four games with Brooklyn this season. The 6-foot-10 forward has averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Nets, including a career-high 19 points against Washington on March 29.

He was also asked on which team he would pick to win the national title. His answer was Florida, in support of his former teammate Will Graves.

Timme's teammate Cameron Johnson described Cooper Flagg as a consistent player who puts a lot of effort into offense and defense. He sees a bright future ahead of the 6-foot-9 star.

