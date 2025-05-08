“We need him so badly”: Florida fans excited as HC Todd Golden reportedly meets with “anonymous” transfer portal target

Todd Golden and the Florida Gators are fresh off winning the 2025 NCAA Tournament. However, the Gators are not sitting on their laurels and are working hard to ensure another successful season next year.

On Wednesday, insider Chris Harry reported that Golden met with an anonymous transfer portal target a few days ago in New York City while he was in the city for a coaches award ceremony.

Although the transfer portal target has not been confirmed, it is rumored to be Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland.

Fland is keeping his options open as he is also participating in the NBA draft process. If he returns to college, Florida could be a possible destination.

Shortly after this news broke, fans reacted to it on Instagram.

"We need him so badly," one fan wrote.

"Boogie and Lee would be a crazy offense of duo," one fan commented.

"This would be huge if he signs with Florida!!!" one fan added.

Fans continued to react to the news.

"I will run through a brick wall the day Boogie Fland drops out of the draft and commits to the gators an hour later," one fan wrote.

"He’s returning it’s not confirmed but he’s projected late first early second he will return to college," one fan commented.

"Boogie and Lee gonna feed families," one fan added.

Images via comments of the Instagram post. (IG/gators.network)

Todd Golden receives contract extension after winning national championship with Florida Gators

With the championship this year, Todd Golden has established himself as one of the top coaches in college basketball.

As a result of his success this season, Golden signed a contract extension on Tuesday. His new contract extension runs for the next six seasons, through March 21, 2031, totaling $40.5 million.

Golden has been the coach of the Gators for three seasons and has helped the team take big jumps each year. It will be challenging for the Gators to repeat their success this season next year, but Golden has been working hard this offseason to give them the best chance of defending their championship.

