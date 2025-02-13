"We paid him a lot of money": Rick Pitino reveals Kadary Richmond’s recruitment wasn’t a guarantee despite mutual interest

Rick Pitino has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and his latest comments about St. John's star guard Kadary Richmond prove that. Pitino, who has led the Red Storm to a top-10 national ranking, openly acknowledged that the program made a significant financial investment in Richmond. However, he also believes it was well worth it.

Speaking on "Pitino: Red Storm Rising," the St. John's coach said Richmond's decision to transfer from Seton Hall wasn’t just about basketball — it was about business.

"Kadary came here ... look, he wanted to play for me," Pitino said (per NJ.com). "But we paid him a lot of money. we gave him a very large contract. If Seton Hall gave him the same contract, he would've stayed at Seton Hall."

Trending

According to reports, Richmond secured a high six-figure NIL deal, making him one of the most valuable players in the transfer portal. The Brooklyn native has since lived up to expectations, emerging as a serious contender for Big East Player of the Year alongside Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Marquette's Kam Jones.

Also Read: "He was pretty mad": St John's' RJ Luis gives inside details on what Rick Pitino refused to say in front of cameras vs UConn

Rick Pitino wants Kadary Richmond to improve his shooting mechanics

NCAA Basketball: Providence at St. John - Source: Imagn

Rick Pitino continues to defy expectations even at 72. While many of his coaching contemporaries have retired, he has revitalized a once-struggling St. John's program and positioned them as serious contenders in the Big East. The Red Storm currently sit in first place in the conference with an overall record of 21-3.

As his team finds success, Pitino has one piece of advice for Kadary Richmond, which he believes is crucial for his NBA aspirations. Pitino said improving Richmond’s shooting mechanics will unlock his full potential.

"Kadary's a very talented basketball player that will not reach his potential unless he changes that jump shot," Pitino said.

Richmond is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 49% from the field and 21% from 3-point range.

Also Read: "We've got a month to prepare": SJU coach Rick Pitino looks forward to NCAA tournament while recalling win over UConn

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here