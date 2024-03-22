"We’re not always the most skilled" - $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark shares secret to Iowa Hawkeyes' success ahead of March Madness

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are in the spotlight as they're about to begin their quest for the March Madness title. This is the last CBB season for the Iowa star, which has spiked the title talks.

Iowa's 2024 March Madness journey is set to tip off on Saturday at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After being handed a tough route to the Final Four, Clark opened up about the secret of their success.

In a Twitter video clip released by The Winning Difference, the $3.1 million NIL-valued (according to On3) guard says Iowa doesn't have the best players and that their unity as a team helps them succeed.

“We win basketball games because we’re a team. We win basketball games because we have confidence in each other. We’re not always the most skilled. We’re not always the fastest, the strongest but being a team can take you really, really far,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark has consistently prioritized her team over everything else. Clark expressed her gratitude towards the team after she surpassed Kelsey Plum's Division One all-time scoring record, acknowledging their support and contribution to her achievement.

“My teammates, I’m just so thankful. They let me be me, and I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them," she said (via FOX Sports).

The acknowledgment goes both ways as coach Lisa Bluder said there is no room for jealousy, and she is proud of her team as they embrace selflessness and harmony. She added that everyone loves Caitlin Clark, and her teammates acknowledge her effort.

"They are not jealous of her. They know how hard she works for it. And they know what she brings to our team. So I'm very thankful that I have a group of women that understand that," Bluder said.

Kelsey Plum backs up Caitlin Clark's WNBA transition

Amid the sea of controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark's transition to the WNBA, Kelsey Plum backed up the Iowa guard with optimistic pointers, which highlighted her shooting ability.

"When you can shoot and you know when you’re a big guard, you’re gonna do good. You’re going to do good in the league. So I don’t worry about her transition too much," Plum said (via iHeart).

As the star player of the WNBA, Plum knows what it takes to thrive in the league. The Las Vegas Aces guard praised Clark's ability to handle the pressure amid high expectations when Clark was about to beat her record.

