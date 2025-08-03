"We're beefing now": Iowa State star Audi Crooks playfully retaliates as Olivia Miles teases her at Unrivaled 2025 Summit

Iowa State star Audi Crooks shared a lighthearted moment with TCU point guard Olivia Miles at the Unrivaled 2025 Summit in Miami. In a short video posted to Crooks' Instagram story on Saturday, the two are seen posing for a photo together, with Crooks wrapping her arms around Miles. Miles is then shown to playfully shove Crooks' head and attempt to dash off with a laugh.Playfully reacting to the video, Crooks shared the post alongside a caption:&quot;We're beefing now.&quot;Audi Crooks playfully retaliates as Olivia Miles teases her at Unrivaled 2025 Summit. (Image via @audiocrooks55)The video was originally shared on the Unrivaled page as a part of a series of pictures and videos from the event. The post also included Flau'Jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd and Hannah Hidalgo, who were at the Summit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnrivaled is a first-of-its-kind 3v3 professional women's basketball league created by US Olympians Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league consists of six teams, each featuring six players, and is designed to bring a fast-paced, player-focused version of the game to fans. Its inaugural season tipped off in January 2025, in Miami.The Unrivaled 2025 summit is a multi-day event dedicated to newly signed players joining the league. In July, Unrivaled took a bold step toward shaping the future of women's basketball by signing 14 of the top college players to their 2025 class. The move reinforces its commitment to investing in and developing the next generation of stars.Alongside Audi Crooks and Olivia Miles, other players in the class include UCLA stars Kiki Rice, Lauren Betts, and her sister Sienna Betts, UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, as well as LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley.The rest include Texas standout Madison Booker, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, South Carolina guard Ta'Niya Latson, Michigan's Syla Swords, and USC sensation JuJu Watkins.Iowa State star Audi Crooks and TCU's Olivia Miles won the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup with Team USAIowa State star Audi Crooks and TCU's Olivia Miles were part of the team that represented the US at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in June. The duo contributed to Team USA's unbeaten run to victory, with Miles recording the highest assist average at the tournament.Miles delivered an average of 7.1 assists alongside 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game at the tournament. Audi Crooks, on the other hand, contributed an average of 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.Miles is in her last season of college basketball, which she will spend at TCU after moving from Notre Dame via the transfer portal. Audi Crooks, on the other hand, remains with Iowa State as she heads into the 2025/26 college basketball season.