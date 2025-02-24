  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "We're in the hole 2-4 games": USC's Eric Musselman calls out conference scheduling amid Trojans' inaugural Big Ten season

"We're in the hole 2-4 games": USC's Eric Musselman calls out conference scheduling amid Trojans' inaugural Big Ten season

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Feb 24, 2025 19:18 GMT
Eric Musselman
Image credits: IMAGN (right), Getty (left)

USC coach Eric Musselman called out the Trojans' struggles playing in their first Big Ten season after two consecutive road losses last week. He highlighted the impact travel can have on a team's overall performance.

Ad
"No. 1 – UCLA, Washington, Oregon, USC – we're in the hole two to four games based on travel. ... You have to have far superior talent to survive all this. ... Unless you're doing it or done it in the past, which no one has done it unless you've been in the NBA," Musselman said.

The coach talked about the Trojans' travel itinerary before Wednesday's home game with Ohio State to shed light on the challenges. On Sunday, after losing at Rutgers in New Jersey, he said that the players would reach Los Angeles around 3 a.m. (local time) and would have to begin classes at 8. USC tipped off its 95-85 loss at Rutgers at 6 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Eric Musselman said Ohio State, which lost 69-61 at UCLA on Sunday, has an advantage.

"By the way, Ohio State's in Los Angeles and has been there for two days," Musselman said.
"And they played several hours before us, but yet we're the team that has to travel cross country and then our body clocks have to readjust. ... I'm more worried about our travel affecting our game on Ohio State than I am this game (the Rutgers loss) because when the schedule came out the game that I thought we'd be most affected by is Ohio State."
Ad
Ad

The Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) face USC (14-13, 6-10) at the Galen Center on Wednesday, nearly 16 miles from the Bruins' campus. On the other hand, the Trojans will travel more than 2,500 miles.

USC has lost three in a row and five of its last six games. Four of those losses are on the road (at Northwestern and then-No. 7 Purdue earlier this month and at No. 20 Maryland on Thursday and at Rutgers on Sunday).

Ad

Eric Musselman continues to cheer for Alijah Arenas despite landing his commitment

Eric Musselman was present at future Trojan Alijah Arenas' game against Cleveland High School on Feb. 10. Gilbert Arenas' son posted 30 points and 10 rebounds, leading his Chatsworth (California) Chancellors to a 71-44 win.

Ad

Alijah Arenas shocked college hoops fans when he chose the USC Trojans over teams like Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA. He was expected to choose his father's alma mater Arizona or Louisville, where his sister plays.

Arenas chose Eric Musselman's leadership due to the relentless recruitment efforts of his staff.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी