"We're so lucky": MSU coach Tom Izzo's daughter Raquel shares heartfelt snaps with mom Lupe & daughter

Raquel Izzo, daughter of MSU coach Tom Izzo, celebrated Mother’s Day by posting an Instagram story on Sunday. The photos featured her mom, Lupe Izzo, and her daughter Isabelle.

One of the photos showed Raquel and her mom posing beside each other, as both wore white shirts and denim pants. The second post pictured a monotone photo of Lupe and Raquel kissing baby Isabelle in the middle on both cheeks as she smiled at the camera.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom and Gigi in the world! We’re so lucky to have you 💖," Raquel wrote.

Raquel was born in August 1994 and graduated from Michigan State in 2017. During an interview released by People in March, Tom Izzo spoke about Raquel’s big heart and how he cherished every minute he had to wait for her to come during his Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2016.

“Raquel, we waited a long time for you and yet it was worth every minute,” Tom said. “I've never met someone with as big a heart as you. Not only did I put you in a tough spot as you went through high school as the coach's daughter, but then you chose to come to Michigan State as a student.”

Raquel Izzo also expressed her gratitude to her parents in a graduation post on Instagram in 2017 as she celebrated their presence in her life.

Tom Izzo congratulates Chris Fowler on his coaching role at Saginaw Valley State

Tom Izzo was quick to express his thoughts on the appointment of Chris Fowler as the new coach of Saginaw Valley State University. Fowler became the ninth coach of the men’s basketball program. Fowler also became the latest former Michigan State staff member to land a collegiate head coaching role.

Following the announcement, Izzo shared a heartfelt message on Friday through SVSU's social media account on X, congratulating Fowler and the entire Cardinals community. Izzo expressed his enthusiasm for the hire and his belief that Fowler is a “perfect fit” for the role. He also praised Fowler's work ethic, character and knowledge of the game.

Fowler, who had an impressive playing career at Central Michigan, began his coaching journey as a graduate assistant under Coach Izzo at Michigan State. His time with the Spartans prepared him for future roles at Northern Arizona and Western Michigan. At Western, he served as associate coach under Dwayne Stephens, another former Izzo assistant.

Now at the helm of the SVSU Cardinals, Fowler joins an elite group of coaches who have practiced under Izzo, currently leading programs in Michigan. Alongside Dwayne Stephens, Mark Montgomery and Stan Heath, Fowler became the fourth former Izzo assistant to coach at an in-state college.

