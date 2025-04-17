"We're separating, it's fine": Hanna Cavinder moves out of her house in her latest TikTok with twin Haley Cavinder

Hanna Cavinder updated fans about a huge step in her life through her latest TikTok video. The former Miami Hurricanes guard shared that she is parting ways with her twin sister, Haley Cavinder, with whom she had been living throughout her senior year in an apartment they purchased together.

Ad

While showcasing her packing with Haley, Hanna also previewed her collaboration with Lugg Movers through the video. She also displayed parts of her new apartment, sharing that her sister and mom dropped in to help her unpack.

"Moving day ... left me with a mess because she's been living 50-50, so its on me ... Haley stresses me when it comes to moving," she said. I'm in a flow state ... Lugg Movers are supposed to be here, an amazing delivery service and I don't want to be stressed, so, you know, busy busy week. Let's get it moving. We're separating, it's fine."

Ad

Trending

"So, obviously, I was very, very excited to move today. I was working with Lugg Movers, who were super easy to book. I booked them in the app, so it was super easy to schedule," she said in the voice-over.

Ad

Hanna Cavinder will now move closer to her family, while Haley Cavinder will move in with her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson. They have been together since 2023.

Hanna Cavinder will continue building her brand portfolio

Despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft, Hanna and Haley Cavinder didn't make a move towards the big league. The twins were two of the biggest names in college basketball last season, with top 5 NIL valuation in women's ball.

Ad

Instead, Hanna Cavinder will continue building her brand with Haley through brand endorsements, ad campaigns, and other deals.

"Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful," Haley shared with ESPN on Feb. 26. "But now afterward, those partnerships don't go away. The following doesn't go away. It's just how can we continue it on? Continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

Ad

Hanna Cavinder's partnership with Lugg Movers signifies the continuous business opportunities the twins garner despite separating themselves from professional basketball.

They recently collaborated with Joey and Steven from "AreYouKiddingTV" and also have an active deal with Under Armour alongside multiple other sporting and lifestyle brands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here