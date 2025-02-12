"We took this one very personal": UConn star KK Arnold explains how Huskies took the loss vs Tennessee differently than USC or Notre Dame

KK Arnold and the UConn Huskies were able to remain undefeated in the Big East conference on Sunday. The No. 7-ranked team in the country defeated the Providence Friars by a staggering 37 points, 77-40, to improve to a 13-0 conference record and 22-3 overall.

However, it hasn't been a smooth sailing season for the Geno Auriemma-coached squad. They suffered an 80-76 loss to longtime rivals, the No. 15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, on Thursday, Feb. 6, prior to their victory over Providence.

During her media availability on Tuesday, KK Arnold discussed how the Huskies took the Tennessee loss to heart, as opposed to their two previous defeats to the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, both non-conference matchups before Big East play began.

"I feel like we take every loss hard. But, I feel like we just took this one very personal. I think it's just a message to us that we're capable of much more other than we what we showed in that Tennessee game and just going from there and building on great days in practice," Arnold said. (1:40)

"This game coming up at St. John's, building good habits from there," she then added.

For the Providence triumph, Arnold logged 28 minutes off the bench, scoring just four points, but she also grabbed five rebounds and tallied seven assists.

KK Arnold shares what the UConn Huskies could've done different versus the Tennessee Volunteers

Despite getting back in the win column against the Providence Friars, the UConn Huskies still have a long way to go if they aim to win the national championship this year. For KK Arnold, there were several things she feels that her team could've done differently against Tennessee.

"Just how aggressive that we could have been during that game, especially the things that we work on in practice. Boxing out was very crucial, as you guys saw, for our rebounding. So, I'll just say those are the biggest things and just, a lack of being together at those hard times," Arnold said. (2:05)

"So, we definitely got that together, and we've been working on that during practice. It's been a very hard point, just communicating with each other and stay engaged and not really focusing off somewhere else," she then asserted.

The Huskies now look forward to hosting the St. John's Red Storm at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday.

