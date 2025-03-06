"We have the tools": Paige Bueckers bullish on UConn's March Madness chances following Big East regular season win

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies will head to the 2025 Big East Tournament with momentum on their side after they defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday to finish their conference schedule without a loss. Bueckers talked about the Huskies' national title outlook in an interview with Yahoo Sports basketball analyst Isis "Ice" Young on Wednesday.

Ad

Young congratulated Bueckers for leading UConn to another outright Big East championship before asking her how she's feeling heading into this year's March Madness. The UConn star shared her excitement about the Huskies' upcoming tournaments.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, very excited," Bueckers said. "This is what you prepare for your whole entire life, whole entire season. I don’t know. I’m just excited. March is great. Playing during this time is great. We just want to continue to keep getting better and keep looking forward to the future."

Young then asked Bueckers to compare this current UConn squad to the previous Huskies teams she played for in her career as they bid to win the program's 12th national championship.

Ad

"I think we’re growing every single day. Like my other years here at college, the coaches do an amazing job preparing us for whatever is going to come our way. They won 11 national titles so they know what it looks like."

Bueckers shared that the current lineup has a perfect mix of experienced veterans and a solid young core and that will serve them well in the postseason.

Ad

"I think our chemistry is growing. We want to be playing our best basketball right now but I think we have the tools and we just need to continue to keep getting better," Bueckers added.

Paige Bueckers impresses in final regular-season campaign with UConn

The UConn Huskies moved up two spots to third place in the latest Associated Press rankings after finishing the regular season with a 28-3 overall record. The Huskies stamped their class in the Big East, winning all of their 18 games in the conference this season.

Ad

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) looks for an opening past Marquette Golden Eagles guard Lee Volker (1) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

UConn's stellar campaign wouldn't be possible without the brilliance of Paige Bueckers. The senior guard led the team in scoring and assists, averaging 18.6 points and 5.0 dimes through 29 games. She scored 19 points and had seven assists in the Huskies' regular-season finale against Marquette.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here