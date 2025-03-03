  • home icon
  • Fans get emotional as Paige Bueckers' senior day celebrations leave Jana El Alfy and KK Arnold in tears: "I was doing fine until I saw Jana crying"

By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 03, 2025 02:35 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Marquette at Connecticut
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) reacts after being inducted into the Huskies Women of Honor during senior night after the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Paige Bueckers got her fans and teammates emotional during her senior day celebrations following the fifth-ranked UConn Huskies' win over the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday. Bueckers brought tears to their eyes as she was recognized for her outstanding contributions to UConn’s basketball program.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma welcomed Bueckers and her family to midcourt for the special honor, presenting the Huskies star with her framed blue jersey. Bueckers received massive cheers and a standing ovation from the crowd, including teammate Jana El Alfy, cried during the ceremony.

College hoops fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the emotional scenes during Bueckers' big day.

"The whole team crying pls," one fan replied.
"I was doing fine until I saw Jana crying," one fan chimed in.
Another fan posted a picture of KK Arnold looking glum on Senior Day.

Here are some other reactions.

"She's overcome so much to get here - like im just so goddamn proud of her and everything she’s done and will go on to do," one fan shared.
"Yanna and Jana crying NOOOO i can't do this no more," one fan posted.
"I love you Paige you will missed!" one fan tweeted.
Paige Bueckers wasn’t the only player recognized by UConn after the Marquette game. Fellow seniors Azzi Fudd, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin were also honored during the postgame ceremony.

Paige Bueckers delivers in final regular-season game with UConn

Paige Bueckers put on a show in her final regular-season game with UConn, scoring a team-high 19 points in the Huskies’ 92-57 victory over Marquette. She shot 7-for-11, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, and made four of five free-throw attempts.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) is recognized during senior night after the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn
Bueckers also contributed in other departments, dishing out seven assists, grabbing four rebounds and racking up three steals in 27 minutes of action. She helped UConn build a commanding 54-34 lead at the break, scoring 17 points during the first half.

Three other starters scored in double figures for the Huskies, who finished the regular season with a 28-3 overall record and a perfect 18-0 slate in the Big East Conference. Sarah Strong had 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting, while senior stars Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
