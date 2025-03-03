"You always want it to be special": UConn HC Geno Auriemma speaks on Paige Bueckers' senior day following win vs Marquette

Geno Auriemma and the fifth-ranked UConn Huskies closed out the regular season in dominant fashion, defeating the Marquette Golden Eagles 92-57 at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday. After the game, Auriemma spoke to reporters, praising Paige Bueckers on her senior day.

Ad

Bueckers impressed in her final regular-season game with the Huskies, scoring 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting. She also had seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes.

"That's what you want to happen," Auriemma said. "You know, games like the Creighton game where you’re trying to win a Big East championship. Games like today where it’s your day and it means a lot."

Ad

Trending

"You want to show your best version of yourself. It doesn’t always work out that way but sometimes it does and for Paige, the season’s flown by so fast, like they always do. But I think she’s on the right track now. You always want it to be special and I think today certainly was for her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 17 points to help UConn build a 54-34 lead at the break. The Huskies cruised from there, completing another unbeaten season in the Big East under Geno Auriemma.

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd step up for Geno Auriemma in UConn's win over Marquette

It wasn't just Paige Bueckers who punished the Marquette defense, as three other UConn players scored in double figures in the Big East clash. Sarah Strong dominated for the Huskies, scoring 17 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Ad

Strong was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 8-for-12. The freshman forward also displayed her defensive prowess, recording three steals and two blocks in 23 minutes of action.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (#35) is recognized during senior night alongside head coach Geno Auriemma and her family after the game against Marquette. Photo: Imagn

Azzi Fudd also stepped up for Geno Auriemma, scoring 12 points in the rout. She shot 4-of-13 and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Fudd has scored in double figures in eight of her last 10 outings. She also had three rebounds, three steals and two assists against the Golden Eagles.

Starter Aubrey Griffin also contributed, dropping 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting. It was just the third time this season that she has reached double figures in scoring. She previously achieved that feat in the games against St. John's and Seton Hall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here