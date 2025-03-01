“There’s a big price to be paid for that”: When $18 million-worth Geno Auriemma emphasized on what it means to play for UConn

Geno Auriemma is one of the best college basketball coaches in history, helping turn the UConn Huskies into a legitimate powerhouse during his 40-year reign. The UConn coach shared what it means to play for the Huskies during a chat with Brett Ledbetter in the "Where Do You Draw The Line?" episode of his "What Drives Winning" series, which premiered on YouTube on Feb. 18, 2019.

Auriemma discussed a clip from the movie "Whiplash" where Terence Fletcher (played by Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons) told Andrew (played by Miles Teller) that the reason why he was at the Shaffer Conservatory was to push people beyond what's expected, believing it was an absolute necessity.

"Playing at Connecticut, yeah it's nice," Auriemma said (Timestamp 3:07). "You know, there’s a lot more that goes into it than just showing up, putting your uniform on and running out of the tunnel in front of 16,000 people. There’s a lot."

"There’s a big price to be paid for that and not every kid that’s watching on television understands what that price is. So they get there and then some kids are prepared to pay it and some kids are not."

Geno Auriemma, who has a net worth of $18 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), later talked about knowing where to draw the line when pushing his players.

"In your heart and your mind, you know that kid cannot do that but they can maybe get pretty far but they can’t go where they say they want to go, Auriemma said (Timestamp 3:42). They just can’t because you know you’ve been there, you’ve seen it so you have to temper that kid."

"You have to know that this kid has a limit."

Geno Auriemma's championship bid right on track as 2024-25 NCAA season nears conclusion

Geno Auriemma knows what he is talking about, having won a record 11 NCAA titles during his illustrious coaching career.

Auriemma first won the championship with the UConn Huskies in 1995 and added five more titles in the 2000s. He continued his dominance in the 2010s, winning five championships during that decade, including four from 2013 to 2016.

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma coaches on the sidelines against the Butler Bulldogs during their game on February 22, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Getty

Auriemma and the fifth-ranked Huskies are on track to win their 12th national championship this 2024-25 NCAA season, holding a 27-3 overall slate and a perfect 17-0 record in the Big East Conference following their 72-53 win over 22nd-ranked Creighton at XL Center on Thursday night.

