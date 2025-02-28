"Most unserious team": Fans react to hilarious incident after Geno Auriemma, UConn win Big East championship 

The UConn Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, just won their fifth Big East conference regular season championship in a row on Thursday. Matched up against the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays, the No. 5 team in the country defeated them on their home floor by 19 points, 72-53, for their last game of the 2024-2025 season at XL Center.

Ad

Paige Bueckers and Co. finished conference play with a dominating unblemished record of 17-0, 27-3 overall, as one last regular season game separates them from the postseason. But, amid the celebrations, it seems as though they forgot what they just won.

UConn reporter Daniel Connolly posted on X/Twitter shortly after the commemoration program that the Huskies seemingly forgot their Big East regular season championship trophy as they ran into their locker room. Freshman Jana El Alfy reportedly ran back to get it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reactions to the hilarious mistake online:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is such a UConn thing to do LOL MY GIRLSSS," another fan wrote.

"They’re so unserious," a fan added.

For many of the UConn faithful, they reiterated that the Huskies have their sights set on just one trophy, one that they haven't gotten their hands on in almost nine years:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The way my Huskies don’t give a sh*t about any trophies except for the natty is so inspirational. Unlike some y’all teams you’ll never catch them celebrating conference wins," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They said that’s not the one we’re looking for," one fan added.

Nevertheless, before the Huskies aim for the national championship later this March, they should clinch their fifth-straight Big East conference tournament title, similar to the one they just won.

UConn Huskies send off seniors from XL Center on a positive note

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2024-2025 campaign is said to be senior stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd's likely final stint with the program, where their last XL Center appearance saw Bueckers post 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a block while Fudd added nine markers, three boards, an assist and a swat.

First-year stalwart Sarah Strong led the game in scoring with 22 points on 10-for-13 overall shooting, to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks as the UConn Huskies look to break an almost nine-year national title drought this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here