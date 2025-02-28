Recapping everything Paige Bueckers said after winning last Big East championship of UConn career

Paige Bueckers' college career is nearing its end. The senior guard played her final game at XL Center on Thursday night as No. 5 UConn beat No. 22 Creighton 72-53 to win the Big East regular season title.

Ad

Bueckers, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, chipped in with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory. She spoke to the media and reflected on her career as a Husky.

"I've been here for five years, but it's felt more like six, seven," Bueckers said with a laugh (2:08 onwards). "But it's been very fun.

"We're talking in the locker room. We're trying to get three championships. The first one is the Big East, so we're trying to prove throughout the whole entire season that we're the best team in the league, regardless of who we're playing.

Ad

Trending

"And, obviously, there's the end goal at the end of the season, but to be able to celebrate this and do it throughout the entire regular season, we always try to be proud of that."

Ad

Paige Bueckers also shared her thoughts on how the team played against the Bluejays and the improvements they made.

"Creighton runs a lot of actions that force you to talk, and if you don't, they maximize on your mistakes," she added (0:26). "So I think that covering for each other, continuing to work in practice, getting in reps — our press defense has gotten better.

Ad

"Just forcing tough twos, trying to limit threes, trying to limit paint touches and free throws, making everything as complicated as possible for the other team. I think we've gotten a lot better at that."

Paige Bueckers shares how new teammates make championship wins special

Things can get stale for players when they win championship after championship each season. Paige Bueckers has won five Big East regular season titles and four conference tournament titles.

Ad

However, for Bueckers, the joy of celebrating a championship comes not just from the title itself, but from the new teammates who get to experience it for the first time.

During the postgame press conference after UConn's latest achievement, the 6-foot guard was joined by two newcomers who had never won a Big East championship before — freshman Sarah Strong and Princeton transfer Kaitlyn Chen.

"I think it's unique every single season," Bueckers said (4:39). "Especially like you have a new freshman class coming in, so you want to win it for them, have them be a part of that," she added.

Paige Bueckers will play her last home game for UConn at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday against Marquette.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here