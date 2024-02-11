Why does UConn have two basketball arenas? Exploring the history and benefits of the dual-venue system

The UConn men's and women's basketball teams split their home games between two arenas.

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, which opened in 1990, is the primary on-campus home arena and hosts most UConn conference games.

The XL Center in downtown Hartford serves as a second home court. Previously known as the Hartford Civic Center, the XL Center has hosted major Huskies basketball games since the 1975–1976 season.

Why does UConn have two basketball arenas?

UConn has two different arenas to accommodate the large crowds that their highly successful basketball programs attract.

Gampel Pavilion is the on-campus facility that provides a fantastic home-court advantage and an intimate atmosphere for most regular-season conference matchups. It's mostly attended by students, ensuring a great experience for them.

However, when it comes to watching powerhouse programs such as the UConn women's team, the popularity and demand for tickets often exceed Gampel's capacity (10,000 seats). That's when the XL Center comes into play.

With over 15,000 seats, Hartford's downtown arena has much more space for major tournament games and non-conference contests that draw bigger crowds. The XL Center also gives UConn basketball more exposure and regional reach by bringing games to a major city.

While Gampel Pavilion remains the true home, the XL Center gives UConn the extra capacity and visibility that have helped build two incredible basketball traditions.

The XL Center is a major source of revenue for UConn

The XL Center's much larger capacity generates crucial revenue for sustaining UConn's basketball success. The 15,000-seat downtown Hartford arena allows for thousands more in ticket sales per game versus the 10,000-seat on-campus Gampel Pavilion. Bigger crowds translate directly to higher ticket revenue for both the men's and women's basketball programs.

In addition to tickets, the XL Center's increased attendance allows for more food, beverage, and merchandising revenues. The downtown location also allows for corporate sponsorship options that would not be viable in Storrs, a college town. Hartford businesses hope to get exposure from the XL Center's crowds.

Furthermore, the XL Center has more suites and premium seating options to sell, increasing revenue. Games hosted at the larger arena account for a major portion of the funding needed to operate UConn's elite Division I basketball each year.

Utilizing the XL Center's significantly higher income potential is vital for UConn basketball to maintain top-tier talent and success annually.

