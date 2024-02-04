Star football player Freddie Steinmark and his girlfriend Linda Wheeler were high school sweethearts who continued their loving relationship while attending the University of Texas in the late 1960s.

Despite his small stature, Steinmark excelled as a safety on the Longhorns' 1969 championship team. However, during his junior season, he began experiencing severe pain in his left leg, which was diagnosed as terminal bone cancer.

Wheeler remained by her boyfriend's side as he courageously continued playing football in 1970 while undergoing treatment. Their inspirational love story ended when Steinmark succumbed to cancer at just 22.

Did Freddie Steinmark and girlfriend Linda Wheeler get married?

No, Freddie Steinmark and Linda Wheeler did not get married. Out of fear that he was dying, Steinmark temporarily broke up with Wheeler in the summer of 1970. However, after a few months apart that fall, Steinmark realized he couldn't stand being without his long-time love.

Though Steinmark proposed to Wheeler around Christmas of 1970 while undergoing chemotherapy, the wedding they had planned for May 23, 1971, never took place.

Freddie's declining health forced the couple to call off the nuptials - he had slipped into a coma by late May and died on June 6, 1971.

What cancer did Freddie Steinmark have?

Freddie Steinmark was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive type of bone cancer, during his senior year in Texas.

He played in the celebrated "Game of the Century" national championship against Arkansas in 1969, which the Longhorns won 15-14. Three days later, Steinmark privately confessed to then-Longhorns coach Darrell Royal that he was experiencing severe pain in his leg. Alarmed, Royal insisted Freddie to undergo X-rays.

Doctors discovered a malignant tumor in his left thighbone that was determined to be osteosarcoma. Eventually, his left leg had to be amputated.

Just three weeks after having his leg amputated to stop the cancer's spread, Freddie showed up at the Cotton Bowl to lead the Longhorns onto the field against Notre Dame.

Is "My All-American" based on a true story?

Yes, "My All-American" is based on a true story. It tells the inspirational real-life story of Longhorns safety Freddie Steinmark, whose promising football career was cut short by bone cancer in the early 1970s.

The drama hit the theatres in 2015 and stars Finn Wittrock as Steinmark and Sarah Bolger as Linda Wheeler. It was written and directed by Angelo Pizzo, who also penned famous sports films like "Hoosiers" and "Rudy."

