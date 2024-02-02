How many grandkids does Kim Mulkey have? Exploring the LSU head coach’s family tree

LSU women's hoops head coach Kim Mulkey is a person of interest. She became a pan-American gold medalist in 1983 and an Olympic gold medalist in 1984. Mulkey is the first in NCAA women's basketball history to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

She was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000 and into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Fans want to know more about her personal life, and this article will explore that.

How many grandkids does Kim Mulkey have?

The LSU HC has two grandchildren, both from her daughter, Makenzie. She welcomed her second grandkid, Sage Avery, two years ago, per The Advocate. Her first grandchild, Kannon Reid, was born in 2018.

Mulkey's grandchildren feature in her games as guests on the sideline. Last year, Makenzie Fuller brought Sage to LSU's Final Four game against Virginia Tech. Sage Avery wore a pink blazer with flowery elements that matched her grandmother's outfit.

LSU v Virginia Tech

Mulkey's grandkids were also recently present at the celebration of her 700th career win as an HC. Makenzie Fuller's Instagram page features a picture of her, her kids and her brother, Kramer Robertson. The family was snapped seeing the "700" banner get hung in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Things weren't always swimming for Mulkey's family

Kim Mulkey's family has had its fair share of ups and downs. In 2017, Makenzie Fuller lost an unborn baby girl right in the middle of Mulkey's campaign back then with Baylor.

On November 17, 2017, USA Today revealed the baby girl's name was Scout Marie, who died due to hypoplastic right heart syndrome. It's a condition where the baby's heart doesn't develop properly.

The little girl also reportedly had Turner syndrome, which happens exclusively in females.

Things improved when Fuller delivered Sage Avery and Kannon Reid healthily. On October 16, 2018, KWTX reported Reid was healthy at birth, weighing nine pounds and an ounce.