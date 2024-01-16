Who is Kim Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson? What we know about LSU HC's son

LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey is a member of a sporting family through-and-through--and basketball is where her heart's at. She got her start as a head coach at Baylor Bears. She then took up the role at Louisiana State University and has currently led the Lady Tigers to the second-best record in the SEC at the time of this writing.

But while Mulkey has been around basketball for much of her life, her son, Kramer Robertson, didn't exactly follow in her footsteps. A professional baseball player, Robertson is currently a free agent in the MLB.

Who is Kim Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson?

A graduate of LSU, Robertson was a three-sport athlete when he was in high school in Waco, Texas. He played baseball, basketball, and football, but baseball was the sport that endeared him the most. He continued pursuing this into college, where he was a member of the LSU Tigers baseball team.

Kramer Robertson has a sister, Makenzie (Robertson) Fuller, who herself is part of the Baylor women's basketball team as Associate Director of Basketball Operations (via BaylorBears.com).

Who does Kim Mulkey's son play for?

Kramer Robertson's baseball career has seen him suit up for multiple teams. He's an infielder who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft (via STL Today) by the St. Louis Cardinals. But while he did sign with the Cardinals, he made his pro debut with a different team: the Peoria Chiefs, which is a minor league Baseball affiliate of St. Louis.

Robertson then made a few other minor league stops with the Palm Beach Cardinals, Springfield Cardinals, and the Memphis Redbirds. He also played a bit in the MLB-affiliated Arizona Fall League, where he was a member of the Glendale Desert Dogs. All these stops in Minor Leagues eventually led to his major league break on 2022. He was called up by the Cardinals on May 10, debuting as a pinch runner (via KCENTV).

After his first stint with St. Louis, he was taken off waivers by the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets, then returned to the Cardinals for a second time only to be released by October 13, 2023. He's currently a free agent.

Kramer Robertson net worth

There is no easily accessible/verifiable information stating Robertson's net worth, but some estimates put his net worth at around $5 million. Take this information with a massive grain of salt, though. Info from sites like Spotrac and SalarySport also provide numbers that don't seem consistent with the $5 million estimate--specifically about Robertson's playing salary.

Is Kim Mulkey still married to Randy Robertson?

No, she isn't. She's been divorced from ex-husband Randy Robertson since 2006. No other easily verifiable or accessible information exists about Mulkey's current romantic life.