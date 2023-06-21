LSU baseball CWS appearances: How many times have the Tigers made the College World Series?

The LSU Tigers have an extensive history of reaching the College World Series as they have been one of the most successful programs in college baseball history. They have made 19 trips to the CWS and are tied for the second-most national championships with six (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2009).

With the pedigree that the LSU Tigers' baseball program has, they definitely have a chance to be great this year and make the College World Series finals. However, they have not won in 14 years and that number is going to continue to creep in the minds of their fans as they try to capture their seventh title and break the tie with the Texas Longhorns for second place.

What are the chances that the LSU Tigers make the College World Series finals this year?

The LSU Tigers came into the season as one of the favorites to win the national championship, and they are a handful of wins away from being able to hoist the trophy.

However, they have a tough path to get there as their bracket is loaded with the top-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons, eighth-seeded Stanford Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteers. However, Stanford was upset and the first to be eliminated.

The Tigers won their first-round matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers 6-3 behind Paul Skenes' 12 strikeouts on Saturday. But after jumping out to a 2-0 lead on Monday, LSU's pitching staff could not hold on as the Tigers lost 3-2 and are now one loss away from elimination.

They have a rematch of the first round Tuesday night against Tennessee, and they are the favorites to survive. If they defeat the Vols again, they would need to defeat Wake Forest in two consecutive games otherwise their season is over.

With talent like center fielder Dylan Crews and starting pitcher Paul Skenes, they should be able to dominate as they are potentially the No. 1 and 2 selections in the 2023 MLB draft. It is going to be a tough road to win three straight games, but the LSU Tigers are one of the best teams and have a good chance of doing just that to compete in the 2023 College World Series finals.

Poll : 0 votes