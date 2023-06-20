Who is LSU's Dylan Crews? 2023 MLB Draft projection, walk-up song, height, net worth, batting stats and more

The LSU Tigers have one of the nation's best college baseball stars in junior center fielder Dylan Crews. He has been electric on the field whether it is snagging balls with his diving catches, his ability to dominate with the bat at the top of the Tigers' lineup or running the bases like someone at the MLB level.

What do we know about Dylan Crews and what is he going to be as a player at the next level?

Who is Dylan Crews?

Dylan Crews is the starting center fielder for the Louisiana State University Tigers. He is 21 years old with his birthday being on Feb. 26, 2002. Crews stands 6-foot and weighs 205 pounds. He was a member of the 15U United States national team.

His walk-up song has been consistent as he has had the same song for the previous three years. Whenever he is heading to the batter's box, "Calabria 2008" begins to blare out on the sound system. He has never given a specific reason as to why this has been his tradition but one can infer it is due to its catchiness.

Dylan Crews' net worth has not been made public. However, he is doing well as he is donating $100 to Families Helping Families for each home run he hits throughout the 2023 season.

Crews has been one of the most feared hitters in Division I baseball and has found a home at the top of the LSU Tigers' lineup. Through 65 games this season, he has a .427 batting average, .569 on base percentage, .722 slugging percentage and a 1.291 OPS with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, 90 runs and six stolen bases without being caught.

His phenomenal play has been the reason why many scouts and MLB personnel expect him to be the first pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Crews has the potential to be a star at any level in the sport as he has dominated a tough Southeastern Conference. If he is able to add a College World Series championship to his resume, that will definitely be something.

Crews he does not let his relationships go public and keeps off of social media outside of endorsements and hyping up his fellow Tigers teammates.

