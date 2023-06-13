LSU Draft Prospects 2023: Which Tigers' are Round 1 picks in the MLB Draft? Exploring Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, and more Tigers

The LSU Tigers have a lot of talent throughout their college baseball program. It should not come as a shock that we should see a handful of current Tigers make their way to the 2023 MLB draft. With so many talented players both offensively and on the pitching mound, there will be stars from one of the top programs in NCAA baseball.

But what players will be seen as potential first-round 2023 MLB draft picks from the LSU Tigers? Let's dive deeper into the top players and discuss what makes them incredible.

Outfielder Dylan Crews

The LSU Tigers have been doing extremely well behind the offensive production of junior center fielder Dylan Crews. He was SEC Co-Player of the Year and had an excellent 2023 season. His stats were dominant as he finished with a .433/.570/.732 slash line with 17 home runs, 64 RBI, and a 61:40 walk-to-strikeout ratio.

This is the third consecutive season that Crews has shown to dominate at the collegiate level for the LSU Tigers. He was a dominant defensive player in the outfield as part of the 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team. He will be the favorite for the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates and should be that selection.

LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes has been one of the best pitchers in the nation and has the stature to dominate hitters. He is 6-6, 247 pounds and is a menacing force on the mound. Skenes transferred from Air Force, and in his first season with the LSU Tigers, he was 12-2 with a 1.77 ERA in 107 innings with 18 walks and 188 strikeouts.

He will be the top pitcher in the 2023 MLB draft class and should be the first pitcher off the board. Expect Skenes to absolutely dominate for the rest of the year and be the second player selected.

First baseman Tre' Morgan

Tre' Morgan will be a solid player at first base as he is 6'1, 215 pounds, and a great defensive player with an excellent bat. He has a .312/.425/.502 slash line with nine homers, 47 RBI, 17 hit-by-pitches, and a 33:28 walk-to-strikeout ratio. Morgan committed just three errors and had a .988 fielding percentage as they head to the 2023 College World Series.

He will be a fringe first-round draft pick and has shown enough to do well here. Morgan will be a tough out and a dominant fielder, making him an attractive piece to a potential MLB lineup.

Poll : 0 votes