Is Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder the 1st pitcher taken in the 2023 MLB Draft? Analyzing the Demon Deacon's flame thrower's prospects

Rhett Lowder has been one of the best pitchers in college baseball this season and should be one of the first names called in the 2023 MLB draft. This is his third season with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and he has improved each season.

It has gotten to the point where he is one of the premier pitchers in the entire country and should be getting selected in the first handful of picks. In 2023, he is 15-0 with a 1.92 ERA over 108 innings. Lowder also has 21 walks to 131 strikeouts.

But where will the fire-throwing right-handed pitcher land in the draft? Let's take a look at what to expect.

Is Rhett Lowder the best pitcher in the 2023 draft class?

Rhett Lowder has been doing extremely well, and the stats show that. However, it is a bit of a stretch to examine the rest of the pitching prospects and label him the best one. The prospects include LSU's Paul Skenes, Tennessee's Chase Dollander, and high schooler Noble Meyer. Meyer will be in a completely different tier, as he has yet to pitch against the same talent level.

Paul Skenes will likely be the top prospect as he is the biggest name and the best pitcher in college baseball. He has a 0.78 WHIP, 1.77 ERA, and 107 innings pitched.

Rhett Lowder has shown to be a dominant pitcher that avoids giving up many hits. He has 5.15 hits per nine innings allowed, a 1.92 ERA, and an NCAA-leading 108 innings pitched.

With the Pittsburgh Pirates being linked to LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, the Washington Nationals will likely attempt to develop pitching through the draft. They are dealing with pitching woes with Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin at the MLB level, so drafting talented pitching prospects with the second pick is crucial.

Paul Skenes is the top prospect in the draft on the mound, and the numbers do not lie. However, as a 1A to Skenes would be Rhett Lowder. He has developed into a dominant pitcher because he was able to improve throughout the seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. However, Skenes has four inches on Lowder and a better resume, so it makes sense for him to be the first pitcher off the board. That is not taking away from what Rhett Lowder is or will be at the next level, but he is the second-best pitcher in the 2023 MLB draft class.

Poll : 0 votes