What time does Alabama baseball play Wake Forest? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA Super Regionals 2023

We have one of the most intriguing NCAA Super Regional matchups as the top-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the 16th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide battle it out. The winner of this best-of-three series will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, and compete in the bracket portion of the College World Series.

This Super Regional matchup begins on Saturday, June 10 at noon Eastern and will be aired on ESPN and ESPN+. What should we expect out of this series and which team will continue their season?

What should we expect out of this Super Regional matchup?

This series is going to be an absolute pitcher's duel as these are the two best pitching teams throughout the regular season. Wake Forest is entering the Super Regional with the best team ERA in the nation at 2.78 while Alabama is seventh with a 3.96 team ERA.

Rhett Lowder has been one of the most dominant forces on the mound in the entire United States as he is fifth in innings pitched (101.2) while being second in ERA (1.77) and that is going to be tough for the Crimson Tide to do well against him.

It's not just Lowder dominating though as they are not allowing free passes much. The Demon Deacons as a pitching staff are leading NCAA Baseball with a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio throughout the season.

Despite the dominant pitching, the Demon Deacons have also been one of the most prolific offensive teams in the sport as they are fifth in the country with 9.3 runs per game. Compare that to Alabama, which is 46th with 7.7 runs per game thus far.

Alabama has had to deal with major adversity as their head coach Brad Bohannon was fired due to being linked to betting on the team. Their star hitter has been freshman infielder Colby Shelton, who led the program with 22 home runs. Their team is going to have to figure out how to dominate and Luke Holman will need to be a star on the mound.

This year, he is 7-3 with a 3.46 ERA and a .180 batting average against over 75.1 innings on the mound. Wake Forest is going to be way too dominant of a team and have a deeper roster to struggle here. Their lineup has shown the ability to extend at-bats and dominate offensively.

Expect the top-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons to win this Super Regional and book a ticket to Omaha for the College World Series.

