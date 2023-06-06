New York Mets manager Buck Showalter took some time out during a recent media conference to heap praise on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is a two-time MVP and has won plenty of accolades in his career. He is now getting the shine he deserves after carrying the Nuggets to the NBA Finals. The praise for Jokic is coming from all corners of the sports world, even baseball.

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals where the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 104-93, Showalter heaped praise on Jokic's versatility. The Serb started the game as more of a distributor, taking very few shots in the first half. He dished out assists and carved up the Heat defense with his passing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“How about that center, is he any good or what?” Showalter said. “I love the fact that he hardly scored in the first quarter and was still a key in the first quarter and maybe the game. What a lesson.”

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter is a big fan of Nikola Jokic's game:



"I love the fact that he didn't score, hardly, the first quarter, and was a key to the first quarter, maybe the game." Buck Showalter is a big fan of Nikola Jokic's game:"I love the fact that he didn't score, hardly, the first quarter, and was a key to the first quarter, maybe the game." https://t.co/RlOlH1x6oJ

Nikola is not the only Jokic Showalter is a fan of. He also enjoys watching his brothers who are often seen in the stands.

“I also love watching his two brothers,” Showalter said. “When they had a little scrap going on, those two guys come out of the stands… It is on."

Nemanja and Strahinja often travel with the Nuggets for road games. They are extremely supportive of their younger brother and have often gone after players who have gotten into it with Jokic on the floor. They recently had beef with former Miami Heat player Marcus Morris after he got into a shoving match with Jokic.

Nikola Jokic's stats in the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic finished Game 1 with 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He dished out 14 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Heat adjusted their defense and allowed Jokic to be more of a scorer in Game 2. They doubled the big man less often and made it more difficult for him to pass. Jokic scored 41 points but finished with just four assists. He took 28 shots, making 16 of them. The Heat held on to win 111-108.

Miami became the first team to win in Denver during these playoffs. The series, tied at 1-1, now goes to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday. Game 4 will be played on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes