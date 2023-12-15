LSU Tigers unveil brand new Kobe Bryant-inspired purple, gold, white Nike sneakers

As a fitting tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the LSU Tigers' women's basketball team unveiled a special edition Nike Kobe 8 shoe series which features the team's colors. The Lady Tigers teased the release when they posted on Instagram a series of photos that saw their players receiving Nike Zoom Kobes with the caption:

"Have a very Kobe Christmas."

Star forward Angel Reese, though, was seen showing two of the three colorways of the Nike Kobe 8 LSU series, so the Lady Tigers eventually unveiled it in public.

"It’s only fitting to have purple, gold, and white Kobes," they said.

What makes the colorways cooler is that LSU's varsity team colors are the same as those of the LA Lakers, the only team where Kobe Bryant played during his entire career.

However, do not expect Nike to put the Kobe LSU series on sale as it is exclusive to the Lady Tigers and their men's basketball counterparts.

LSU Tigers' ties with Kobe Bryant

The LSU Tigers are among six teams that are part of Nike's "Mamba Program", which pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Being a Mamba Program, LSU, the alma mater of Kobe Bryant's teammate Shaquille O'Neal, gets for its student-athletes player-exclusive Nike Kobes.

The LSU Lady Tigers first debuted a separate set of Nike Kobe 8 Protros during a game last month against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The other teams that are named Mamba Programs by Nike are the Kentucky Wildcats, UConn Huskies, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and Duke Blue Devils.

LSU Tigers' women's basketball season so far

The LSU Tigers have been impressive so far in the NCAA women's basketball season, bouncing back from an early hiccup with 10 straight wins.

In a stunning turn of events to open its title defense, LSU, which began the year as the number one ranked team, faltered in its season debut against 20th ranked Colorado in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series. The loss factored why the Lady Tigers dropped to number seven in the collegiate rankings.

However, LSU recovered quickly with six straight routs against Queens, Mississippi Valley State, Kent State, Southeastern Louisiana, Texas Southern, and Niagara, and those are amid issues surrounding Reese.

LSU survived a tough test against Virginia in the Cayman Islands Classic before drubbing then number nine ranked Virginia Tech, Louisiana, and McNeese by blowout fashions.