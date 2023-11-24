"You ain't make me, so you can't break me": Angel Reese taunts critics amid suspension rumors

While fans are still puzzled about why Angel Reese remains out for Louisiana State, Reese had a message for her haters. On Friday, the forward addressed critics on TikTok amid rumors that LSU coach Kim Mulkey "suspended" her.

In the video, Reese was just walking around her room with a voiceover doing the talk for her, saying,

"Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion to me? Your opinion to me is not the opinion that I have for myself. You ain't make me, so you can't break me."

Is Angel Reese suspended?

Concerns about Angel Reese began when she was not fielded during the second half of Louisiana State's game against Kent State. During the first half, Reese was stellar, scoring 11 points in 14 minutes of play.

However, in the following LSU game against Southeastern Louisiana, she was not even with the team. Kim Mulkey did not divulge the real reason for her absence, and just said,

"You want me to explain why? It's very obvious Angel was not in uniform."

The day after, though, Mulkey said that she had to deal with some locker room issues, but she did not exactly say if it had something to do with Reese.

Mulkey said,

"You always have to deal with locker room issues. That's just part of coaching. That's what coaches do. Sometimes, y'all know about them, and sometimes you don't, and sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know.

"I'm going to protect my players always, they are more important. It's like a family. If you do some discipline of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room."

During the same media availability, Mulkey called out reporters for how they angle their reports on Reese's absence, with most of them categorically calling her absence a "suspension".

Mulkey said,

"It doesn't really matter what I say to you guys. You're going to write and interpret things the way you want to. Some of you wrote some things that I never said.

"I never used some of the words that y'all wrote, you interpreted it the way you wanted to. Just write what I tell you."

Despite Mulkey denying that she was categorically suspended, Reese did not suit up for LSU in its last game against the Texas Southern.

Joe Harrington of Flo Hoops reported that Reese was also not around during LSU's practice ahead of its next game against Niagara, implying that she might also miss their Friday match-up.