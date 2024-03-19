"We are understandably very disappointed" - Big East commissioner breaks silence on major teams' snubs in 2024 March Madness

Big East commissioner Val Ackerman expressed disappointment over the big teams of the conference failing to make it to March Madness 2024. She plans to work closely with the schools in the coming months to get better representation in the NCAA Tournament next year.

Top-ranked Big East teams like the UConn Huskies, Marquette Golden Eagles and Creighton Bluejays secured places in the March Madness field of 68. However, other teams with impressive resumes like St. John’s, Seton Hall and Providence were left out. Top-ranked Missouri Valley team Indiana State and Atlantic Coast fourth-seed Pittsburgh also fell short of making it to the big dance this year.

Val Ackerman commented on the teams not earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament, who were relegated to the NIT. With coaches severely critical of the selection process, Ackerman addressed the concerns.

“Given the high level of play in our league, we are understandably very disappointed that some worthy Big East teams were not selected to participate," she said. "We will be working closely with our schools in the coming months to best position the Big East next year and to ensure that we continue to be represented in March Madness."

St. John's coach Rick Pitino previously blasted the entire selection process.

“I think we should never mention that word again (NET) 'cause it’s fraudulent," he said

He expressed how deeply hurt he was in a Zoom call after Selection Sunday:

“Life is full of disappointments. If I could just give my players a hug and make the pain go away, I would do that, but unfortunately, I can't.”

Why the Big East teams couldn’t get a spot in March Madness

Seton Hall stood fourth in the Big East conference with a 20-12 overall record. Similarly, St. John’s was in fifth place in the conference with a 20-13 overall record. Providence had a great 11-2 start to the season and finished 21-13 overall. All these teams failed to make it due to NET rankings.

St. John’s missed March Madness despite a NET ranking of 32. It is the highest NET-ranked team in history that failed to secure a spot in March Madness.

Some teams created upsets in the conferences this year and made it to the NCAA Tournament. NC State stunned North Carolina to win the ACC Championship. Similarly, UAB shocked Temple to win the American Athletic Conference Championship. The disruptions in the conferences ultimately led to some top teams failing to get a place in the NCAA tournament.