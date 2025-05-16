“We weren’t known to be the Paige Bueckers of women's basketball, the Caitlin Clark”: Hanna Cavinder gets candid about retirement

While Hannah Cavinder didn't have remarkable stats or win a national title, the former Fresno State and Miami guard became one of the most popular basketball players in the nation over the last few years.

Speaking on the "Well Played" podcast on Wednesday, Hanna acknowledged that while she was never the top player, her social media content, with her twin, Haley, got her considerable NIL earnings during her college career.

"Being able to showcase life outside of basketball was huge for us," Hanna said (5:41). "For me, personally, I didn't get as many minutes as a basketball player, or we weren't known to be the Paige Buckers of women's basketball, the Caitlin Clark. So being able to showcase what is our nichesis kind of what I want to resonate with them."

Haley and Hanna retired after five years of college basketball. Haley was more accomplished on the court, averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists during her college career. Hanna posted 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists.

However, the hardcourt was only part of the story, as the twins thrived with their social media content. It all started with TikTok dance videos during the pandemic, when they were freshmen at Fresno State.

The twins turned their social media stardom into lucrative NIL deals, which helped them earn a combined NIL valuation of $1.7 million, according to On3.

Haley Cavinder got engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on Apr. 17.

For Haley Cavinder, NIL has changed the way students pick where to go to college now

While the twins were among the first student-athletes to benefit from NIL, the possibility to profit from name, image and likeness wasn't available when they entered college.

Haley Cavinder believes that it has considerably changed the way athletes choose where they are going to study.

"In the beginning for us, obviously, it's all about your education," Haley Cavinder said (Timestamp 7:07). "Being a student, and then where can we play together? How can we perform at the top level of playing our dream, Division I basketball players?

So I do think that nowadays that conversation has changed. I don't think it's a bad thing. I think obviously being dedicated and getting your degree should be your priority, but also, when it comes to how can you maximize and make money,"

With their basketball careers over, the Cavinder twins are still exploring what their next move will be, with the twins even considering the possibility of entering WWE.

