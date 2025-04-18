“Weak mentality”: Fans react as St. John’s guard Simeon Wilcher makes transfer portal decision 

St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher was announced to have officially entered the transfer portal, prompting reactions from fans. In an Instagram post on Friday, Recruit News posted a graphic of the sophomore indicating that he had entered the transfer portal after two years with the Red Storm. Wilcher averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40.7% for St. John's last season.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Wilcher’s decision to transfer sparked mixed emotions on social media, with one fans calling out what they perceived as a “weak mentality.” Other fans argued that Wilcher left too soon without giving his time at St. John’s enouh credit.

“Weak Mentality. He's better off in A10 or AAC anyway,” one fan commented.

A fan reacts as St. John’s guard Simeone Wilcher makes transfer portal decision - Image source: Instagram/recruitsnews

“Damn..I liked Sim..Thought it was a matter of time before it all came together,” another fan commented.

Ad

A fan reacts as St. John’s guard Simeone Wilcher makes transfer portal decision - Image source: Instagram/recruitsnews

Still expressing their thoughts on the decision, some other fans seemed to be more understanding as they wished him luck for the future. Another side of the comment section expressed their disappointment at his decision.

Ad

“Doesn't surprise me, but I'm disappointed. Wilcher works hard,” a fan commented.

“He's underrated too,” another fan commented.

“i liked sim. wish him luck… hope this means some guards incoming,” a fan wrote.

Fans react as St. John’s guard Simeone Wilcher makes transfer portal decision - Image source: Instagram/recruitsnews

Simeon Wilcher shocks St. John’s after entering transfer portal

St. John’s sophomore guard Simeon Wilcher entered the NCAA transfer portal after he was reported to be returning for next season with the Red Storm. Wilcher had previously spoken about his desire to remain with the program on April 11 during a team celebration hosted by the New York Mets at Citi Field. The narrative took a turn following the announcement of the transfer.

Ad

“I’m just a big guy on loyalty,” Wilcher said, talking about how his exit meeting with Rick Pitino made him feel wanted.

On Friday, Wilcher joined a list of Pitino’s first high school recruits to leave the program. His move was the latest of recent departures after fellow freshmen Brady Dunlap, Jaiden Glover and Khaman Maker entered the portal.

Wilcher started 25 games for St. John’s this past season, significantly increasing his playing time from 9.1 minutes per game as a freshman to over 25.4 per game as a sophomore.

Ad

The Red Storm haven’t secured a traditional point guard but have added Arizona State wing Joson Sanon and Stanford transfer Oziyah Sellers to their roster. The Red Storm have been linked to North Carolina’s Ian Jackson and recently hosted four-star high school guard Acaden Lewis, who decommitted from Kentucky.

With all four of Pitino’s original American high school signees now in the portal, a race to rebuild in the offseason took a new turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here