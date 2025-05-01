Weeks after transfer portal decision, Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin reportedly switches to college football 

Ian Schieffelin wants to be a football player again. The Clemson forward, who played four seasons with the Tigers' basketball team, is reportedly considering joining the school's football team ahead of the 2025 NCAA campaign.
The State revealed the latest development in Schieffelin's career on Wednesday. He was a football player back in high school, playing the sport up until his sophomore season. According to the newspaper, no formal decision has been made by Schieffelin regarding his switch to football.
He is keeping his options open after his college basketball eligibility ran out after the 2024-25 season. Schieffelin entered the transfer portal recently as he awaits a ruling that could allow student-athletes to play five full seasons in the NCAA.
At the moment, Schieffelin is reportedly setting his sights on playing college football under coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson coach discussed the possibility of Schieffelin trying out college football in the future during an interview last fall.
“When he’s done with basketball, I’m gonna get him out here at D-end, tight end," Swinney told The State. "That’s a football player. I’ll definitely have a spot.”
Ian Schieffelin played quarterback and tight end at Grayson High School. He attracted the attention of some Power Four football teams before he decided to completely focus on basketball.
How Ian Schieffelin fared for Clemson in 2025 NCAA Tournament
The Clemson Tigers advanced to the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the ACC Tournament with a 27-6 overall record. They entered the Big Dance as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest regional bracket.
The Tigers' bid to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history quickly ended, though, as they lost their March Madness opener against No. 12 seed McNeese State. They had no answer for Brandon Murray, who scored 21 points off the bench in the Cowboys' 69-67 victory.
Schieffelin struggled mightily in that contest, scoring just one point against McNeese. It was the first time in the 2024-25 season that Schieffelin failed to score at least two points in a game.
He missed all four of his field-goal attempts, including two tries from beyond the arc in the first round. Schieffelin did however add eight rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes of action.
