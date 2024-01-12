The Michigan men’s basketball team has heavily relied on Dug McDaniel’s production and leadership this season. However, the sophomore guard will not be available for away games over the next several weeks due to academic issues.

McDaniel will serve a six-road-game suspension beginning with the Wolverines' Thursday matchup at Maryland, the player announced on Instagram. He further asked fans to respect his privacy by refraining from asking for additional details about the situation.

With just eight road contests left on Michigan's schedule, McDaniel will only play in two more away games upon returning from suspension. He will still be allowed to suit up for home matchups.

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard commented on Dug McDaniel's suspension Wednesday night.

“We have very high standards within our program, culture and university,” Howard said. “Serving as mentors, we need to set the standards and pathways for our young men to succeed.

“Dug will dress for home games, however, when we are away from Ann Arbor, he will work towards meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet. While I am disappointed, this is not something we take lightly. This is an important step for Dug and his success as a student-athlete.”

As the $121,000 On3 NIL-valued Michigan guard is set to be sidelined for the next six road games, some fans on social media were left amused by the situation. What has surprised many is the complete lack of details regarding the academic problems resulting in his suspension.

With Dug McDaniel sidelined Jaelin Llewellyn can step in as a starter

While Dug McDaniel serves his suspension, Jaelin Llewellyn might step in as a starter. Last year, when Llewellyn went down with an ACL injury, McDaniel was forced to step up as a freshman. Now, the roles are reversed.

That’s a tall task for Llewellyn, though, who is still working his way back from injury. After debuting on Dec. 2 against Oregon, Llewellyn’s only played in five of the Wolverines’ last eight games, spending additional time in concussion protocol. His playing time remains limited at just 8.8 minutes per game. With McDaniel out, Llewellyn's role will likely expand along with his 2.2 points per game average.

The Wolverines have taken many losses lately, dropping four straight games to fall three games below .500. But losing McDaniel for six road matchups may be the biggest blow yet.

As Dug McDaniel works to resolve his academic issues, Michigan will rely on Llewellyn to step up in his absence. Though still recovering, Llewellyn will be pressed into a starting role, tasked with replacing McDaniel's minutes and production. It's a tall task for the guard but a necessary one if Michigan hopes to turn its season around.

