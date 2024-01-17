What channel is the Florida Gators vs Tennessee basketball game on today? When, where & how to watch

The Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (12-4, 2-1 SEC) are both coming off impressive wins in their last games. The Gators defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 90-68, while the Volunteers edged out the Georgia Bulldogs 85-79.

Both teams are looking to improve their SEC standings and challenge for the conference title.

When is the Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers game?

The Florida vs Tennessee basketball game will be played on Jan. 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The game was originally set to tip off at 7 p.m. but has been rescheduled to 5 p.m. local time because of the winter weather conditions in Knoxville.

Where to watch the Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers game?

The Florida vs Tennessee game will be broadcast on the ESPN/ESPN2 channel. Also, it can be listened to on the Gators IMG Sports Network for radio coverage.

How do I watch the Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers game?

To livestream the Florida vs Tennessee game, fans can join the CBS Sports App, Fubo TV, and Sling. Or, if fans want to be part of the crowd, they can get tickets for only $5.00.

Florida Gators' statistics and trends

Florida Gators

Florida's offense is one of the best, averaging 86.4 points per game, but its defense is lacking, allowing 76 points per game. The Gators are outstanding rebounders, grabbing 45.3 boards per game, but they also allow 34.4 rebounds per game.

Their passing is decent, with 15.8 assists per game, but they also turn the ball over too often, 12.9 times per game. Their three-point shooting is mediocre, making 33.2% of their attempts and 7.6 threes per game.

They also struggle to defend the perimeter, allowing 6.9 threes per game at 33.8%. Most of their shots come from inside the arc, where they make 75.4% of their baskets, while only 24.6% of their baskets are from beyond the arc.

Tennessee Volunteers’ statistics and trends

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread (ATS) and a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. They average 78.7 points per game, which is slightly higher than the 76 points that Florida allows.

Volunteers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games. Tennessee has a 6-3 ATS record and a 9-1 overall record when they score more than 76 points, indicating their ability to beat the odds when they surpass the scoring average of their opponents.

