IN PHOTOS: Donovan Mitchell sports unique version of his D.O.N. Issue 6 champions equality on MLK Day

MLK Day was celebrated across the United States on Monday, and players like Donovan Mitchell took the time to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. in their special ways. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard did so by wearing a special pair of sneakers during the matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell sported the D.O.N Issue 6, his sixth signature shoe that was made in collaboration with Adidas, albeit with a special design. The shoes he wore featured a black-and-white color palette with gold accents.

What makes it unique, though, are the different words printed on it. When put together, the phrase reads "I Have a Dream," which comes from the speech delivered by Martin Luther King Jr.

The words justice, respect, equality, peace and love are also printed on the shoes, representing the ideals the late civil rights activist stood for. Here are some photos of Donovan Mitchell wearing these shoes.

Donovan Mitchell showcased a unique design of his signature shoe to celebrate MLK day

Donovan Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory on MLK Day

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference, took on the ninth-place Chicago Bulls on MLK Day. The Cavs were favorites to win and showed exactly why, as they dominated the struggling Bulls en route an 109-91 victory.

Donovan Mitchell, who has been the Cavs' primary scorer all season, led his team once again. He had 34 points to go along with even assists. He also had an efficient shooting night, going 11-for-21 from the field (52.4%) and a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.

The next highest-scoring Cavalier was Caris Levert, who contributed 16 points while also adding seven assists and rebounds.

As for the Bulls, none of their players were able to score over the 20-point mark. They were led by Coby White who ended the night with 18 points. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine scored 17 points apiece. Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu also hit double-digit scoring, contributing 10 points each.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan struggled to get anything going, as he only scored six points on 3-for-8 shooting (37.5%).

The performance from both teams explained why they are in their respective spots in the standings. However, with both teams being mentioned in trade rumors, their trajectories could change after the trade deadline.

