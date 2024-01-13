IN PHOTOS: First look at Donovan Mitchell’s latest Adidas signature shoe Adidas D.O.N. Issue 6

Images of the latest Adidas signature shoes from Donovan Mitchell, the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 6, have recently emerged, providing a first look at this highly anticipated model.

The latest drop from the signature shoe line of Donovan Mitchell, D.O.N. Issue 6, is showcased in orange and blue-based colorways, symbolizing the evolution of Mitchell's signature line from playful, comic-themed designs to a more sophisticated, performance-first basketball shoe.

The latest render of the shoe was shared by Complex on X/Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The sneakers feature a mid-to-low cut with a multilayered synthetic and mesh build, along with significant carbon fiber insets for enhanced stability. The shoe is designed with a circular traction pattern to facilitate quick cuts and lateral movement, and it incorporates Adidas' responsive Lightstrike Pro cushioning in the midsole.

Here are the photos of Issue 6:

sesame_unboxing, via Instagram: @sesame_unboxing

sesame_unboxing, via Instagram: @sesame_unboxing

sesame_unboxing, via Instagram: @sesame_unboxing

sesame_unboxing, via Instagram: @sesame_unboxing

Donovan Mitchell's Issue 6 is set to be released in the fall of 2024, with a retail price of $120. Given the updates leading up to the release, sneakerheads may anticipate additional details and insights on this unique basketball shoe in the coming months.

Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 was a hit

Last year, Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 made an impressive impact as the basketball star made a game-winning buzzer-beater while wearing his signature sneakers.

The shoes garnered attention during an event at the flagship Adidas store in New York City, marking the launch of the "Blue Sapphire" colorway.

Mitchell's shoes were the center of focus and celebration as he promoted them and engaged with aspiring basketball players as part of the event. Issue 5 also had something special beyond the iconic design, featuring Lightstrike cushioning and a mesh upper with at least 50% recycled content.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 was also seen in a cleated version, shocking the sneakerheads at the MLB Celebrity Game.

"Baseball is my first love and my biggest passion. To be able to play in that game was just a dream come true for me," Mitchell said. "I've made my NBA debut and played in front of thousands of people in arenas. But to be able to play in that space in front of 40,000 fans is truly special."

"I figured, why not come out and make it a moment with my shoes? I've always wanted to make my shoes into baseball cleats to show my love. We are working on getting a few adidas guys to wear my shoes as baseball cleats, so I felt like that was the right direction to do it," he added.

Moreover, Adidas' association with the NBA star has proved to be useful so far.