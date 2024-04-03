What channel are NIT Final Four games on today? Time, TV, live stream and more for 2024 NIT Tournament

The 2024 National Invitation Tournament is getting closer to the final stages. With the NIT semifinals taking place on Tuesday, there is a lot to discuss before the games officially tip-off. Let's take a deeper dive into the semifinal games.

NIT Games Schedule for Tuesday

The NIT semifinals take place on Tuesday, with the first game tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 2 Utah | 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. No. 4 Georgia | 9:30 p.m. ET

What channel is NIT games on today?

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN. It can be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

The first game between the Utah Utes and the Indiana State Sycamores will be airing on ESPN's main channel. The second game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Seton Hall Pirates will air on ESPN2.

When is the NIT Tournament Championship Game?

The winners of tonight's semifinal games will compete in the NIT Championship Game on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. That game will be broadcast on ESPN and will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What teams will advance to the NIT Tournament Championship Game?

In the first semifinal, the Utah Utes take on the Indiana State Sycamores. The Sycamores are 3.5-point favorites and have shown their dominance offensively throughout the NIT, averaging 87.3 points per game.

With center Robbie Avila getting this national attention, he should be able to score on Utah's Branden Carlson and lead the team to the finals.

The second NIT Semifinal game will pit the Georgia Bulldogs against the Seton Hall Pirates, with Seton Hall being favored by 4.5 points. Seton Hall is blowing teams out of the water as they have two wins by more than 14 points in the tournament.

Georgia has been forced to play close games and Pirates guard Kadary Richmond is the best offensive player on the court. So, expect Seton Hall to advance.

Which teams will win tonight and advance to the finals of the NIT Tournament on Thursday?

