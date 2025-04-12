What Dawn Staley said to Bree Hall's parents after South Carolina star declared for WNBA Draft

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley thanked the parents of Bree Hall — Bryan and LeShauna — for successfully raising their daughter into a great women's basketball player as she heads to the 2025 WNBA draft.

The three-time national champion mentor thanked Hall's parents for entrusting her to the South Carolina program. Staley replied to Bryan Hall's thank-you message to the former guard-turned-college basketball coach, where they said they're forever grateful to her. She wrote:

"Mr. Hall you and @Shaun22710212La have been parents who get it! Thank you for having the strong balance of supporting Breezy and seeing the dynamics of our team. Everyone won! One love!."

Bree Hall developed into one of women's college basketball's premier defenders and solid contributors during her four seasons with the Gamecocks from 2021-2025. She helped the team win national titles in 2022 and 2024 and a runner-up finish in 2025.

Staley described Hall as an elite defender and a competitor every time she steps on the floor. She can finish at the rim and make timely 3-pointers when given the leather.

Bree Hall is among the three South Carolina players who have declared their eligibility for the 2025 WNBA draft (the others are Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin. The annual event is scheduled on Monday at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York.

Bree Hall's sister is getting offers from Mississippi State, Northwestern and St. John's

As Bree Hall closes her collegiate career in South Carolina, her sister, Brooklyn, is making waves in the high school ranks and has received offers from Division I schools, including Mississippi State, Northwestern and St. John's.

Brooklyn Hall is a six-foot forward from the Western Reserve Academy and is classified as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2026 per ESPN’s HoopGurlz Recruiting Ranks. She is averaging 18.1 points per game for the school.

The younger sister of Bree Hall is also a great defender. She's capable of stopping opponents using her wingspan and is a smart player who can easily read the offenses of opposing teams.

Aside from the three schools, Brooklyn Hall has also received offers from DePaul, UPenn, Marquette, Cleveland State, UNC Charlotte, California and her sister's school, South Carolina, in which she had an unofficial visit in 2024.

Bree Hall has also been supportive of her sister. She posted a clip on social media, showing her satisfaction with her younger sister’s success during her visits to various schools.

Which school will Brooklyn Hall commit to in college? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

