“What a dream it was”: Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea Hurley pens heartfelt note for UConn’s emotional Second Round exit

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea Hurley, sent a warm message to the team after the Huskies failed to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 8-seeded Huskies fell 77-75 to the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators on Sunday, ending their quest for a three-peat.

Ad

Following the game, Hurley's wife posted a photo of her husband with three UConn players on her Instagram story with the caption:

"They gave their ALL and what a dream it was. The hardest part. Love you guys."

Andrea Hurley sends heartfelt message to UConn MBB following March Madness exit on IG story. Image via @ahurley1211

UConn entered the tournament as one of college basketball's powerhouses, despite the program's inconsistent season, including losing three straight games at the Maui Invitational. Sunday's loss ended the Huskies' 13-game NCAA Tournament winning streak.

Ad

Trending

However, the two-time NCAA champion coach expressed pride in what his team achieved despite a turbulent season. As a No. 8 seed, many thought it would be a stretch for the program to win the tournament three times in a row. But Hurley and his team will exit the tournament with their heads held high, and the passionate coach is already looking forward to a "normal offseason."

“You just get caught up in this tidal wave of success that we’ve had,” Hurley said, via the Associated Press. “You lose perspective. You struggle with the ego at times because you’ve been on this incredible run. ... I’ll be able to just focus on the upcoming season and make better decisions with all aspects of coaching.”

Ad

Dan Hurley in tears after UConn's three-peat quest ends

Dan Hurley could not hold back his tears after the Huskies fell short of making it to the Sweet 16 of the March Madness tournament. The NCAA defending champions fell 77-75 to Florida, which ended their three-peat quest.

“A lot of emotion, man,” Hurley said at his postgame news conference, stopping twice to hold back tears. “We’re a passionate program. The players play with it. I coach with it. You’re always (expletive) drained when it’s over.”

Now out of the March Madness tournament, UConn will have plenty time to focus on preparing for 2025-26 if the program hopes to make a comeback run. The Huskies will start from the transfer portal to find replacements for seniors Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra who have run out of eligibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here