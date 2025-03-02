"What an embarrassment", "Goodbye host spot": Tennessee fans left fuming as unranked Georgia earns monumental victory against No. 11 Vols

Georgia pulled off an upset against No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday, defeating the Lady Vols 72-69 at the Food City Center. The Bulldogs entered the road game as the underdogs but established an 11-0 lead. It also held Kim Caldwell's team scoreless for the first six and a half minutes of the game.

The hosts leveled the scores in the third quarter and attempted a comeback. However, Katie Abrahamson-Henderson's roster pulled through, leaving Volunteers fans in disbelief.

The Tennessee fans showcased their frustration as the program posted the game's final score on its X account:

"Pathetic…. Don’t pack bags for March, just get on the plane and prepare to head back," a fan wrote.

"What an embarrassment. No excuse for that, especially at home," another fan commented.

"Way to lose on Senior Day to one of the worst teams in the conference," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in:

"Watch, the coach is gonna blame her players, but it's her fault for not having her team ready to play," a Vols fan commented.

"This is strike 1 on Kim. I am no longer sold on her after that. That’s a QUAD FOUR loss! Goodbye, host spot!" one X user said.

"Only good point. They came back from being down 24, which should have never happened. I think they overlooked them," a fan tweeted.

Triumph over Tennessee marks Georgia's biggest win of the season

Before facing Tennessee, Georgia had faced seven ranked teams this season, since the end of January. However, the Lady Bulldogs lost all seven of those matchups by an average margin of 24 points. Thus, the win against Kim Caldwell's team makes for the best game of the season for UGA.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Mia Woolfolk, who scored 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting. De'Mauri Flournoy added 18 points, going 4-4 from beyond the arc. Five players scored in double digits for Georgia.

Jewel Spear dropped 20 for Tennessee as Samara Spencer and Zee Spearman combined for 30. The hosts had more fast break points and paint points, however, Georgia shot 46.3% from the field and over 50% from beyond the arc, while the Lady Vols made just 33.9 % of their shots and hit only 21.4% of their 3-point attempts.

