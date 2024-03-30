What happened to Aneesah Morrow? LSU forward leaves the court in tears after hit from UCLA's Lina Sontag

The women's Sweet 16 kicked off with a battle between the third-seeded LSU Tigers and the second-seeded UCLA Bruins. However, it will be interesting to see if junior forward Aneesah Morraw will be able to return to the court after leaving with an injury.

Early in the second quarter, Aneesah Morrow was defending down low against UCLA's Lina Sontag. However, while battling for position, Sontag accidentally shoved Morrow to the ground and she remained down for a little bit before leaving the court in tears.

As of this writing, Morrow is doing decently well in the game, as she is 1-for-4 with two points, two rebounds and a turnover before leaving. She returned later, in the second half.

On the season, Morrow is averaging 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.5 minutes.

Can Aneesah Wilson and the LSU Tigers win a second consecutive NCAA Championship?

The LSU Tigers' path to winning the NCAA Championship for the second year in a row is difficult, but not impossible. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers have the third-best chance of winning the championship at +800. The only teams ahead of them are the Iowa Hawkeyes (+750) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (-175).

Their path to the NCAA championship appears difficult. If they win the Sweet 16 game against the UCLA Bruins, they will face the winner of the Iowa Hawkeyes/Colorado Buffaloes game in the Elite Eight, with potential games against the Southern California Trojans and South Carolina Gamecocks to cut the nets.

Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Wilson are a three-headed monster for this program. However, this is going to be one of the toughest roads to a championship if they can. Coach Kim Mulkey has been one of the best coaches in college basketball but if she can pull this off, it may be her best work to date.

