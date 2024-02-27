What happened to Bob Huggins? Exploring reasons behind former West Virginia HC’s arrest

Bob Huggins' arrival in West Virginia in 2007 signaled the beginning of a new era for the Mountaineers. After graduating in 1997, Huggy Bear, as he is known, worked as an assistant coach for one year. He later became the head coach at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

In his 40-year career, Huggins became one of the most decorated coaches in collegiate basketball, with over 900 career wins. He has led his teams to 24 NCAA tournaments, including nine Sweet Sixteen, four Elite Eight appearances and two Final Four appearances. His illustrious career came to an abrupt end in June 2023.

Why did Bob Huggins retire?

Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh on June 16, 2023, after police found him in an SUV that was impeding traffic. The driver's door was left ajar, with a flat and shredded tire. Officers are reportedly said to have found bags of empty beer containers in the vehicle.

After a breathalyzer test that determined his blood alcohol content to be 0.21%, Huggins was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. His test numbers were more than two times the legal limit (0.08%).

Following the arrest, West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics stated that they would take “appropriate action” after the university's investigation was complete. A few days later, Bob Hugging announced his retirement from coaching to focus on his health and family.

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. ... I have let all of you -- and myself -- down.

"I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community -- particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program," he said in a statement.

Bob Huggins's actions were particularly egregious considering his controversy six weeks earlier when he used a homophobic slur in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station.

Huggins received a $1 million reduction in salary and a three-game suspension. His contract was amended and was essentially guaranteed for only a year.

Will Bob Huggins return to coach WVU?

A few weeks later, Bob Huggins' legal counsel stated that he never retired and threatened to sue the university if they didn't reinstate him. The school responded by saying that they had no plans of doing so.

''If Mr. Huggins or his counsel attempts to publicly suggest that he somehow did not resign and retire from his position, please be advised that the University will swiftly and aggressively defend itself from these spurious allegations," the university said.

Since the incident, Josh Eilert has taken over as interim coach and continues to guide the Mountaineers through their regular season.

