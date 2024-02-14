What is JuJu Watkins' ethnicity? Looking at USC guard's nationality and background

USC freshman guard JuJu Watkins is fresh off another record-setting performance in the No. 10 Trojans' 81-64 win over Arizona on Monday. The rookie notched her ninth 30-point outing of the season against the Wildcats, surpassing Cherie Nelson's record of eight in 1988-89.

The 6-foot-2 guard's recent success has fans interested in the background of the young star. What is her ethnicity? Who are her parents? Where did Watkins grow up? Here are the answers to those questions and more.

What is JuJu Watkins' ethnicity?

JuJu was born Judea Skies Watkins on July 15, 2005, in Watts, Los Angeles, CA, to her parents, Robert and Sari Watkins. She has three siblings named Mali, Dami and Mar.

Her father was a former college football player, and her mother also ran track and field in college. Watkins' parents had goals for her to become a professional tennis player, but she would ultimately insist on playing basketball. While JuJu Watkins didn't share her parents' vision for her, they have fully supported her decision to pursue basketball.

JuJu Watkins is an African American who has represented the U.S. in the FIBA Under-17 FIBA World Cup, where she led her team to a first-place finish.

“It always means something to wear USA on your chest,” Watkins told Andscape's Marc J. Spears in an April 2023 interview. “Whenever you’re wearing it, you’re representing ladies, all the Olympians and junior USA players. So, to be a part of that bigger legacy is very empowering.”

In the same interview, Watkins also talked about her legacy as the great-grandaughter of Ted Watkins, who founded the Watts Labor Community Action Committee in 1965 during a tough time in the area. The committee's mission "is to improve the quality of life for the residents of Watts and neighboring communities."

"Always speaking up where there are injustices and fighting towards a bigger goal, not only as women but as a Black woman, I feel like that’s a very important part," JuJu said. "And just to be able to represent Black women and be kind of somebody for young Black women to look up to."

What school did JuJu Watkins attend?

JuJu Watkins grew up playing hoops in a park when she was 7. She would train with Phil Handy, an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. Watkins started her high school career at Windward School in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In her freshman season, she would guide Windwood to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title game, followed by the regional final. Watkins concluded her freshman year averaging 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds and received the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year award. Watkins would play one more season at Windwood, averaging 27 points and 12 rebounds as a sophomore.

Before beginning her junior year, she left Windwood School and transferred to Sierra Canyon School, also located in Los Angeles. Sierra Canyon would go 30-2 on its way to winning the state title, with Watkins being named California's Ms. Basketball. Watkins averaged 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in her junior year.

Her senior season would see her repeat as Ms. Basketball in California, averaging 27.3 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She led Sierra Canyon to the CIF-Southern Section Open Division title, finishing with a 31-1 record.

JuJu Watkins graduated high school as an honor student and was considered the top recruit in ESPN's 2023 class. The 2023 Naismith Prep Player of the Year received offers from South Carolina and Stanford but would ultimately commit to USC in 2022.

In her first season at USC, Watkins came second in the nation behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark, averaging 27.7 points per game. She also averages 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

JuJu Watkins has stated that her dream is to play professional basketball in the future, and this young superstar is well on her way to doing just that.