LSU HC's post-game conversation with $3.1M NIL-valued Iowa star explored

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey shared some kind words with Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark following Monday's defeat.

Iowa got their revenge against LSU on Monday with a 94-87 win. The Hawkeyes were led by Clark, who had 41 points and 12 assists, to lead her team to the Final Four.

It was an incredible performance from Clark. Following the game, Mulkey revealed what she told the guard.

"There is not a whole lot of strategy. You have to guard her, nobody else seems to be able to guard her. We didn't even guard her last year when we beat them. She is just a generation player, and she makes everybody around her better. That is what the great ones do.

"Caitlin Clark is not going to beat you by herself, it's what she does to make those teammates better that helps her score points and them score points to beat you. What did I say to her? I said, 'I sure am glad you're leaving. I said, Girl you’re something else. Never seen anything like it."

It was high praise from Kim Mulkey, as Caitlin Clark is widely regarded as one of the top college basketball players. As Mulkey says, it's tough to guard Clark, who's a generational player.

With Iowa beating LSU, the Hawkeyes will next play UConn on Friday in the Final Four.

Where will Caitlin Clark play next season?

As Kim Mulkey says, she's excited that Iowa guard Caitlin Clark will not be in college again.

Clark - who has an NIL value of $3.1 million (as per On3) - had one more year left of college eligibility but decided to declare for the WNBA draft. She's expected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which is currently held by the Indiana Fever.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"It is impossible to fully express. my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa -- my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me," Clark wrote in a statement (as per ESPN).

Clark has also received a $5 million offer to play in the Big3, which she's yet to comment on, but all signs point to her playing for the Fever next season.

