What did Kim Mulkey say about Hailey Van Lith? LSU HC finally breaks silence on Tigers guard's transfer portal decision

Kim Mulkey has solidified herself as one of the better coaches in women's college basketball since taking over the LSU Tigers in 2021. Thereon, she has led the team into genuine powerhouse status, adding another NCAA title to her resume.

However, a hard blow has hit the program as one of the key contributors on her team this past season, which made it to the Elite Eight round, before falling to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal.

Hailey Van Lith's shocking decision prompted Mulkey to address the matter. Speaking to LSU women's basketball beat writer, Reed Darcey, Coach Mulkey said the following about the move by HVL.

"She realized, ‘I need another year, and I need to go back to a place where I can relax and get back to my normal position.’"

Expand Tweet

How has Hailey Van Lith done in her career so far?

Hailey Van Lith joined the collegiate circuit as a five-star recruit for Louisville, where she took over the starting point guard role in her freshman season. The team reached the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and won the ACC regular season.

On her part, Hailey was incredible, averaging over 11 points a night to earn a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team. A bigger role, thanks to the departing Dana Evans, saw Hailey Van Lith thrive on the offense, averaging 14.4 points, and adding 2.2 assists.

Her play earned her a first-team All-ACC selection, as she played an important role in the Final Four finish in the NCAA Tournament. Her game continued to grow in her junior season, reaching a peak of 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

She was sensational in the NCAA Tournament, tallying at least 20 points in each of Louisville's 4 games, including the Elite Eight loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. She earned another first-team All-ACC honor, as well as an honorable mention for All-America.

At the end of the year, she entered the transfer portal, ranked as the top transfer in the country by ESPN. She ultimately decided to take her talents to the reigning champion LSU Tigers in 2023, thanks to her connections to Coach Kim Mulkey since high school.

However, in her lone season with the team, her role diminished and she finished with just 11.6 points on sub-par shooting (under 38% from the field, and 34% from 3-point range) - her worst numbers since her freshman season.

Where do you think Hailey Van Lith could fit in well? Let us know in the comments below.