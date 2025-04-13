What MiLaysia Fulwiley said about Dawn Staley before transfer portal decision: "Every player should want to play under this standard"

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley opened up on her decision to enter the transfer portal one week after the Gamecocks lost to UConn 82-59 in the women's final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The incoming junior announced on Friday that she placed her name in the portal to find a new program that would fully utilize her talent in at least the next two years of her collegiate career.

The 5-foot-10 guard said the decision to enter the transfer portal was more of a personal decision and noted playing under South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was a worthy experience, as it brought out the best in her and her fellow teammates.

"I think I kind of just took what they were saying, and I had to understand that it's either I do it or I don't. I felt like I wanted to do it," Fulwiley said. "It's been working for me lately. So the standard that Dawn has got here is great, and I think every player should want to play under this standard."

Fulwiley played in all but three of her 77 games off the bench for the Gamecocks. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 assists per game in two seasons.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hails MiLaysia Fulwiley's contributions to the team

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had nothing but praise for guard MiLaysia Fulwiley despite playing off the bench. In previous post-game interviews, Staley appreciated Fulwiley's value for the team, saying that the guard is a dynamic player and she allows her to play on her own.

“So I give (Fulwiley) a little leeway with it,” she continued. “But I also let her know during the game, 'Your game was great,' Efficient, the game slowed down for you ... and then she gets anxious to make a play ... that really gets her in trouble.”

The three-time champion coach was asked previously about why Fulwiley played limited minutes. The veteran coach pointed out that the guard handled the situation well.

"I thought she handled it well. She wants to play, we need her to play, we need her to play well and it wasn't anything besides just (other) units out there playing better," she added.

Fulwiley's limited minutes could have contributed to her decision to make a splash on the transfer portal. The guard appeared in 18.9 minutes each game for the Gamecocks and in the loss against UCLA early in the 2024-25 season, she played only three minutes before Staley called her back and sat on the bench the rest of the way.

Fulwiley can return to the Gamecocks next season if there are no teams that would pick her up from the portal.

