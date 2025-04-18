South Carolina guard Raven Johnson hyped up her former teammate Kamilla Cardoso in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. The Chicago Sky center posted a series of snaps from her visit to a beach on Thursday, donning a crop top with Brasil's theme colors.

"Brasilena 4ever! 😇💝," she captioned the post.

As fans reacted to the center's post, Johnson also joined in:

'Sheesh what’s ur number 😍😍😍😍," she wrote.

Johnson and Cardoso's bond stems from their college days. Both of them arrived at South Carolina in the same year. Johnson came to the team as the No. 2 overall recruit in ESPN's rankings while Cardoso landed through the transfer portal after playing an year with Syracuse.

Kamilla Cardoso and Raven Johnson struggled to make the starting lineup for their first two years under Dawn Staley. However, the guard-center duo earned the role in the 2023-24 season, which they cultivated into an undefeated championship run.

Johnson averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals on 44.3% shooting while attempting a career high 7.3 shots per game.

The 2024 NCAA tournament MOP quickly developed into the most instrumental piece in South Carolina's historic run, recording 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists on 59.4% shooting. She had 16 double doubles during the season, including three in the NCAA tournament.

Kamilla Cardoso dropped 15 points and 17 rebounds on 50.0% shooting in the championship game against Caitilin Clark and Iowa.

Raven Johnson on losing the NCAA championship against UConn

Despite being the defending champs, South Carolina looked dismantled for most of the 2025 NCAA championship game against UConn. The Huskies won 82-59, never giving Gamecocks a chance to come back. Raven Johnson had an emotional response when asked about the loss in a locker room interview:

"I was hurt, I was heartbroken, I was embarrassed," Johnson said. "I felt like my soul got snatched. I hate losing, that's the big thing.

"I wanted to win so bad today and I feel like I fell short. I'm going to beat up on myself about this game because a loss just doesn't sit right with me."

Raven Johnson's sentiments were visible on live broadcast as well, when the guard took to the bench with four minutes left, crying and being consoled by Bree Hall. Johnson was initially projected to declare for the WNBA draft but has returned to the Gamecocks for another season.

