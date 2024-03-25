What time does Caitlin Clark play today? Looking at Iowa's second-round game in March Madness 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes, among the top programs in the country, are in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Caitlin Clark will want to dominate against the sixth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers in the second round of Region 2 Albany.

The Hawkeyes defeated the 16th-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders 91-65. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers won 63-53 against the ninth-seeded Princeton Tigers in the first round. The winner of the upcoming game will take on the fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The loser's season will officially end.

What time does Caitlin Clark play?

The second-round game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will start at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast via ESPN and on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. West Virginia Mountaineers prediction

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the more dominant program in this matchup. ESPN Bet has this game with the Hawkeyes as a 14.5-point favorite and -2000 odds on the money line. Caitlin Clark is why the Hawkeyes are a top-rated offense. The Mountaineers turn the ball over 15.1 times per game, leading to transition baskets for the opposition.

There is not as much depth in women's college basketball compared to its counterpart. That's why only one team with the worst seed won its first-round game (11th-seeded Middle Tennessee defeated sixth-seeded Louisville). While upsets will always happen with the nature of a single-elimination tournament, do not expect one tonight.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 28.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 2.3 steals in her four postseason games (including the Big Ten Tournament). Even if she struggles shooting the ball, she impacts the game the way no one in women's basketball has this season. So expect the Iowa Hawkeyes to cover the spread and advance to the Sweet 16.

