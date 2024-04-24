What did Zach Edey say after his NBA draft 2024 declaration? Taking a closer look at Purdue star's draft stock

After four years with the Purdue Boilermakers, Zach Edey wrapped his college career this season after the championship loss to the UConn Huskies. The run was historic, as it was Purdue's first time in a title game since 1969.

Zach Edey had declared for the NBA draft in 2023 but rescinded it. With his return, he promised to lead the Boilermakers to a championship but fell short. The center declared for the 2024 NBA draft, choosing to forgo his COVID-eligibility year.

On Tuesday, Edey submitted paperwork to the league office making him eligible for the draft in June. He spoke to ESPN about his decision to play for the NBA.

"I felt like it was time," Edey said. "I showed that I'm a physical presence on offense this season. I also showed I can play defense. I can guard in space, even defend guards."

This season, Edey was the scoring leader averaging 25.2 points per game. He finished third in rebounding with 12.2.

The center set many records including the all-time scoring record for Purdue with 2516 points and took 1321 rebounds, a first in college basketball since Lionel Simmons did so more than 30 years ago at La Salle.

A look at Zach Edey's draft stock

Zach Edey is the No. 14 pick according to ESPN's draft projections, No. 21 by The Athletic and No. 23 by Bleacher Report. Last year, he was predicted to be in the second round or go undrafted.

His explosive performance this season has drastically increased his draft stock, as he's also predicted to be a lottery pick. Edey commented on the projections:

"The number doesn't matter. I'm focused on the teams that believe in me. I want to find a coaching staff that believes in me and what I can do."

"I'm still learning the game," Edey added. "There were moments in practice at Purdue that I learned something basic, little stuff that maybe others were taught in sixth or seventh grade. I'm going to keep expanding my game and do things people haven't seen from me." (via ESPN)

Zach Edey had a late start to basketball, as he was more interested in hockey and baseball. The Toronto native picked basketball in high school, but his natural flair for the game caught scouts' attention.

Throughout college, Edey has played a restricted role as a low post player, keeping himself around the rim. He struggled when pulled to the perimeter, something he has to work on, as the NBA is more about positionless players who can shoot from anywhere.

The 2024 NBA draft will be held on June 26 and 27 and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN

What do you think about Zach Edey's performance and draft projections? Let's know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Zach Edey NBA Draft odds: Which NBA team can pick 2x NCAA Player of the Year?